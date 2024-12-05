Pelicans Recall Karlo MatkoviÆ from Birmingham Squadron

December 5, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has recalled Karlo Matković from the Birmingham Squadron, the team's G League affiliate.

Matković has appeared in nine games with the Squadron, averaging 17.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 30.4 minutes per contest.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from December 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.