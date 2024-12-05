Pelicans Recall Karlo MatkoviÆ from Birmingham Squadron
December 5, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron News Release
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has recalled Karlo Matković from the Birmingham Squadron, the team's G League affiliate.
Matković has appeared in nine games with the Squadron, averaging 17.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 30.4 minutes per contest.
Check out the Birmingham Squadron Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from December 5, 2024
- Pelicans Recall Karlo MatkoviÆ from Birmingham Squadron - Birmingham Squadron
- Squadron Partner with UAB Callahan Eye for Season of Giving Event - Birmingham Squadron
- South Bay Drops Road Contest to Rip City - South Bay Lakers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Birmingham Squadron Stories
- Pelicans Recall Karlo MatkoviÆ from Birmingham Squadron
- Squadron Partner with UAB Callahan Eye for Season of Giving Event
- Magic Defeat Squadron in Wednesday Matinee
- New Orleans Pelicans Assign MatkoviÆ and Reeves to Birmingham Squadron
- Squadron Split Season Series with Memphis in 109-102 Loss