Spitters Stumped by Kingfish

July 16, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters lose game one of the two-game series against the Kenosha Kingfish, 6-1.

The Kingfish offense continued their success against the Pit Spitters this season beginning in the top of the second inning. Zach Justice singled to center and then scored on a two-run home run hit by Michael Perazza to give the Kingfish a 2-0 lead. In the top of the third inning, Pit Spitters starting pitcher was off to a good start setting down the first two batters in order. Perazza, Hunter Daymond, and Nate Mieszkowski all singled with two outs to load the bases. Justin Hausser popped a ball up into left field and Trent Reed was unable to field it cleanly, allowing Perazza and Daymond to score, extending the Kingfish lead to 4-0. Christopher Schuchart added one more with a single to center scoring Mieszkowski to push their lead to 5-0. The Pit Spitters offense started out the bottom of the sixth inning strong with back-to-back singles hit by Michael Tchavdarov and Brett Rozman. Ethan Guerra then grounded into a double play killing any offensive momentum. Aaron Piasecki singled to left field scoring Tchavdarov to put the Pit Spitters on the board making it 5-1. In the top of the ninth, the Kingfish offense was back at it with back-to-back walks from Hausser and Schuchart to put two runners on. Brandon Nigh hit a groundball to shortstop where it was miss handled by Camden Traficante allowing Hausser to score to give the game its final score of 6-1.

The Pit Spitters drop to 10-6 in the second half and to 27-24 overall, while the Kingfish improve to 5-10 in the second half and to 21-30 overall. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Reilly Shafer threw six innings, giving up two runs on eight hits, one walk, and five strikeouts. Evan Langer threw an inning of scoreless ball, giving up two hits. Dominic Mauro threw two innings of scoreless ball giving up two walks while striking out three.

The Pit Spitters stay in Traverse City for game four of the four-game home stand as they'll face Kenosha Kingfish for the final time this season at Turtle Creek Stadium. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League + Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

