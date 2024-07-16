Growlers and Jackrabbits Series Postponed Due to Flooding

July 16, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo, Mich. - Due to extreme flooding at Homer Stryker Field, Tuesday's doubleheader and Wednesday's game between the Kalamazoo Growlers and Kokomo Jackrabbits has been postponed.

The Growlers will head to Kokomo tomorrow to play Tuesday's originally scheduled doubleheader. Game one will begin at 4:35 p.m. ET and will be resumed in the top of the fourth inning, a makeup from the June 8 rain out. Game two will begin 30 minutes after the end of game number one but not earlier than 7:05 p.m. The game will be seven innings.

Wednesday's originally scheduled game at Homer Stryker Field will be moved to Friday, Aug. 9 and will be played as a doubleheader at Kokomo. Both games will be seven innings and game one will start at 5:05 p.m. Kokomo will be the home team in game one and Kalamazoo will be the home team in game two.

Rule 4.08(a)(f) When a rescheduled game is part of a doubleheader the rescheduled game shall be the second game, and the first game shall be the regularly scheduled game for that date.

For more information regarding tickets and further updates, email tickets@growlersbaseball.com and stay tuned to the Growlers social pages.

