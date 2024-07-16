Rockford Rivets Earn 8-3 Victory over Royal Oak Leprechauns

July 16, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







Royal Oak, MI - The Rockford Rivets demonstrated a commanding 8-3 victory over the Royal Oak Leprechauns. The game showcased stellar performances from key players, highlighting the Rivets' dominance on both offense and defense. The Rivets surged ahead early, posting 3 runs in the 1st inning and adding 4 more in the 2nd, establishing an early lead that they maintained throughout the game. Bobby Atkinson's home run in the 2nd inning and Maddox Mihalakis' 2 RBIs were instrumental in securing the lead. The Leprechauns struggled to respond, managing only 3 runs late in the game.

Key Players:

Bobby Atkinson (1B) led the Rivets with 4 hits and 3 RBIs, including a home run.

Maddox Mihalakis (3B) contributed significantly with 3 hits and 2 RBIs.

Noah Wathen (Pitcher) delivered a stellar performance, pitching 5 scoreless innings with 3 strikeouts to earn the win.

