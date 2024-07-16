Growlers Right-Handed Pitcher Liam O'Brien Named to the Northwoods League All-Star Game

July 16, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, Mich. - On Tuesday, July 16, the Northwoods League announced the selection of Kalamazoo Growlers right-handed pitcher Liam O'Brien to the Northwoods League All-Star Game.

O'Brien joins pitchers Ryan Kraft and Eamon Horwedel as well as catcher Brock Leitgeb as one of four players to represent Kalamazoo in the All-Star Game on July 23.

The junior headed to the University of Hawai'i next season, O'Brien currently leads the Northwoods League with 56 strikeouts and is second in the league with five wins.

On Friday, July 5, O'Brien was named the Northwoods League pitcher of the night after striking out seven and giving up just one hit across five innings. Just a week later on Thursday, July 11, O'Brien was named the Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night. Across six innings, O'Brien struck out 10 batters, giving up just three hits and a pair of runs. O'Brien is the first-ever Growler to win the Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night award on back-to-back outings.

The 10-strikeout day was the fifth time this season a Growlers starter has struck out double digits. The nod marks the second time straight outing that O'Brien has won the award after the junior struck out seven across five innings on July 5 against Kenosha.

The Growlers have now won the Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night award six times this season and 13 times since the beginning of 2023. Both mark as the most of any team in the Northwoods League.

Kalamazoo Northwoods League Pitchers of the Night (2024):

July 11 - RHP #37 Liam O'Brien

July 5 - RHP #37 Liam O'Brien

June 20 - RHP #38 Adam Berghorst

June 19 - LHP #29 Ryan Kraft

June 2 - RHP #20 Eamon Horwedel

May 27 - #28 Jerad Berkenpas

The 2024 Northwoods League All-Star Game will be played on Tuesday, July 23 at 7:05 p.m. (CST) at ISG Field in Mankato, Minnesota.

