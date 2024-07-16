Pit Spitters Ace Jayden Dentler Selected for 2024 All-Star Game

July 16, 2024 - Northwoods League

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - The Northwoods League announced today the rosters for the 2024 Northwoods League All-Star Game, with one Pit Spitter represented in the starting rotation, starting pitcher Jayden Dentler of Grand Valley State University.

Dentler has pitched to a 1.07 ERA through six starts. He has struckout 21 batters over 33.2 innings pitched. This is Dentler's first all-star game selection in his two-year career with the Pit Spitters. In his spring season he has spent time with Kellogg Community College, Northwood University, and Western Michigan. During his spring seasons he has pitched to a 3.86 ERA through 42 career starts. He has struck out 165 batters in 217 innings. Dentler recently committed to Grand Valley State University for his sixth season of college baseball.

Field Manager Corey Thompson and his coaching staff from the Wausau Woodchucks will be in the dugout for the Great Lakes. The first-half Great Lakes West Division Champion Woodchucks have a 33-9 record and are 7-1 in the second half.

Willmar Field Manager Freddie Smith and his staff will manage the Great Plains All-Stars. The First-Half Great Plains West Division Champion Stingers are 29-15 overall.

This year's All-Stars were chosen in a vote by the 26 member teams of the Northwoods League. Ballots were cast by each team's field staff and media contacts.

The 2024 All-Star game will be hosted in Mankato, MN, on July 23 with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. CST.

