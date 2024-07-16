2022 Kalamazoo Growler Zach MacDonald Drafted by Detroit Tigers

Kalamazoo, Mich. - In the 15th round of the 2024 MLB Draft, Portage, Michigan native and 2022 Kalamazoo Growler Zach MacDonald was selected 446th overall by the Detroit Tigers.

A three-year starter at Miami (OH), MacDonald slashed .337/.462/.683 across 54 games this spring with the Redhawks. While driving in 62 RBI, MacDonald tied the program record with 20 home runs and ended his career second all-time with 43 home runs.

A First-Team All-MAC and MAC All-Defensive Team member, MacDonald led the MAC in slugging percentage, while finishing second in home runs and OPS. For his stellar year, MacDonald was the first Miami player to be named to the ABCA/Rawlings East All-Region since 2012.

A graduate of Portage Central High School, MacDonald set the program record with 15 home runs, hitting .498 his senior year before being named the Michigan Division I Co-Player of the Year.

In 2022, MacDonald returned to his hometown, playing with the Growlers following his freshman season at Miami. MacDonald is now the third player from the 2022 Northwoods League Championship team and the 77th player in Growlers history to be drafted.

