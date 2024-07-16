Thunder Bay Comes Back to Beat Rochester 7-6

July 16, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The Honkers fell in the third game of their four-game road trip up north. Thunder Bay pulled off a comeback win 7-6.

Rochester took an early lead thanks to Andrew Cain's first-inning, three-run homer to right. They added three more in the sixth courtesy of a bases-loaded walk, RBI groundout and an error.

Draven Nushida had a multi-hit game going 2/4.

Joe Sperry came out of the bullpen and tossed 3.1 innings of shutout ball, keeping the Honkers in the game. However, they ended up coming just short.

With this loss, Rochester is now 9-4 in the second half and tied for the lead in the East. They will play one more in Thunder Bay before coming home to host Eau Claire.

