Rox Have Seven Players Drafted, Including Another First Round Draft Pick

St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox had seven players drafted during the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft. The three day draft started off on Sunday, July 14th where former Rox All-Star Charlie Condon (2022) would be drafted with the third pick overall by the Colorado Rockies. He is the fourth former Rox player to be drafted in the first round. Other Rox that heard their name called during the MLB draft include: Janzen Keisel (2022), Connor Wietgrefe (2023), Micah Ashman (2023), Andrew Morones (2021, 2023), Brandt Thompson (2024), and Ryan Jackson (2022).

With Condon's selection he became the highest-drafted player in Rox & Northwoods League history and joins Will Craig (2016), Michael Busch (2019), and Brice Matthews (2023) as first-round picks with Rox playing experience.

Janzen Keisel was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays with the 186th pick in the 6th round. Keisel played for the Rox in 2022 where he appeared in eight games for the Rox and pitched 17.2 innings with 27 strikeouts and a 2.04 ERA.

Connor Wietgrefe played for the Rox in 2023 and was a key pitcher for them in their playoff run to the Northwoods League Championship. He was drafted by the Pittsburg Pirates with the 204th pick in the seventh round. Wietgrefe pitched 18.2 innings with 31 strikeouts and a 2.89 ERA in the regular season for the Rox, but it was in game one against the Willmar Stingers in the first round of the playoffs where he got the start and pitched six innings and got the win in a 4-3 game.

Micah Ashman pitched for the Rox in 2023 and was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the 11th round with the 326th pick. Ashman pitched five innings for the Rox and struck out nine batters and didn't allow a single earned run. Every game Ashman pitched for the Rox last year, the Rox were victorious.

Andrew Morones pitched for the Rox in 2021 and again in 2023. Over that time, he pitched in 27 games and had a 3-1 record with two saves. He pitched 40 innings and had 40 strikeouts. He was selected with the 467th pick in the 16th round by the Kansas City Royals.

Brandt Thompson is currently on the roster and was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals with the 501st pick in the 17th round. Thompson started in five games for the Rox this summer and has a 2-1 record. He has pitched 24 innings with 30 strikeouts and a 3.00 ERA.

Ryan Jackson was a part of the 2022 Rox roster. He appeared in 31 games for the Rox where he had three doubles, one home run, and 10 runs batted in. He was also walked 23 times. He was drafted by the San Diego Padres with the 510th pick in the 17th round.

The St. Cloud now has a league high 93 players drafted, including Charlie Condon being the highest drafted player in Northwoods League history.

