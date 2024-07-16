Larks Drop Third Straight against Big Sticks in 7-2 Loss

(BISMARCK, ND) - The Larks couldn't activate the bats tonight, held to two runs on three hits.

The Bismarck bats were stifled by southpaw Mason Lunzman (Bismarck State College), who delivered his best start in a seven-inning outing, surrendering two runs while striking out six.

The Big Sticks struck first tonight, scoring a run on one hit and two walks. Luke Shannahan (Oklahoma College-Tonkaw) was the first batter to reach base after working a six-pitch walk. Tanner Sears (Central Methodist University) singled and Brant Kragel (Pima Community College) followed with a walk to load the bases, enabling Tyler Tober (Metro State University of Denver) to drive in the first run of the game on a fielder's choice.

The Larks evened the score at 1-1 in the bottom of the third. Delshaun Lanier (University of California San Diego) walked and advanced to third on a double from Ryan Rivera (Palomar College), scoring on a fielder's choice from Kyle Hvidsten (Western Kentucky).

Badlands reclaimed the lead in the top of the fifth inning, scoring two runs on one hit and an error. River Lindsey (Rock Valley College) reached to start the frame on a dropped third strike, scoring the go-ahead run on three wild pitches. Pac-12's No. 12 prospect for the 2025 MLB Draft, Kaden Carpenter (University of Utah) reached on a fielder's choice and scored on a double from Evan Appelwick (Miami University Ohio).

The Big Sticks put the game out of reach with a run on two hits in the sixth and three runs in the seventh. Kaden Carpenter and Evan Appelwick walked on eight straight balls, followed by a double from Tanner Sears that scored a run. With two runners in scoring position, Tyler Tobey lined a 2-0 fastball the other way, scoring Appelwick and Sears to give Badlands a 7-1 lead.

Bismarck rallied in the bottom of the seventh with a run, but could not complete the comeback as the Larks dropped their third straight against the Big Sticks. The Larks play two games at home on Tuesday and Wednesday vs the Willmar Stingers before the All-Star break. Tickets can be secured at https://bismarck-larks.nwltickets.com/

