Rockers Head to Fond du Lac for Home-And-Home Series

July 16, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers pitcher Kyle Dobyns

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (4-8) travel to Fond Du Lac today to face the Dock Spiders (5-9) for game one of a home-and-home series. Yesterday, the Rockers fell to the Woodchucks 12-4 on the road. First pitch for tonight's matchup is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Herr-Baker Field.

The Woodchucks took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but the Rockers managed to tie the game back up quickly. Green Bay loaded the bases starting with singles from Nick Harms (Case Western Reserve) and Logan Gregorio (Northern Illinois), and the tying run was walked in a few batters later. Then, Wausau proceeded to go on a 9-1 run in the following innings. The Rockers tried to answer back, but couldn't rally back, with the game ending 12-4.

Today, Mikel Howell (Southern Arkansas) will make his ninth start for Green Bay. This season, he has thrown 30.0 innings, with 24 strikeouts and just 14 walks allowed.

Fond Du Lac is going to be throwing Caleb Granger (Florida A&M). He made his first start of the season last week against Green Bay and allowed two runs and four hits in just two innings of work.

The Rockers will be back at Capital Credit Union Park tomorrow for the second game in the series against Fond Du Lac. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. Sweet Acoustics will perform live music when gates open at 5:30 p.m. Each Wednesday home game is Youth Sports Night at Capital Credit Union Park. Any child wearing their youth jersey from any sport they participate in will receive a FREE outfield box seat ticket.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

