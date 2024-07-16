Two Larks Selected to the 2024 NWL All-Star Game

July 16, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

(Bismarck, ND) - The Northwoods League announced its 2024 All-Star Game selections today, a roster of 62 players in total (32 for the Great Lakes Division and 30 for the Great Plains Division). Of the 30, two Bismarck Larks earned the honor of being named to the roster: third baseman Kyle Hvidsten and right-handed pitcher Kai Taylor.

Hvidsten hails from Jordan, Minnesota. After two seasons at Iowa Western Community College (.357 AVG, 18 HR, 79 RBI), he announced his commitment to Western Kentucky in September. In his time with the Larks this summer, Hvidsten has played 36 games and totaled 28 R, 39 H, four HR, and 34 RBI.

Though he is listed as a catcher on the NWL Selection page, Hvidsten has moved around as Bismarck's designated hitter and third baseman. His versatility and on-field awareness earned him an All-Star Game spot.

"I am thrilled and honored to have been selected," Hvidsten said. "Growing up in Minnesota, it was always a dream to play in this league, and being chosen for this event is an incredible achievement."

A versatile force on the mound, Taylor has proven his resilience and determination in each game he plays. Originally from Chandler, Arizona, the pitcher is a redshirt junior out of Augustana University (19.1 IP, 5.12 ERA, 21 K).

Last spring, Taylor was an NSIC Champion and helped AU advance to the Division II College World Series. Now in Bismarck, he has appeared in 18 games with 34.0 IP with 36 strikeouts and a 2.12 ERA. Out of active Larks' pitchers leading pitching statistics, he sits in second place.

The two Larks will join 28 other Great Plains Division members under Willmar's Field Manager Freddy Smith, with five Stingers players on the roster.

"This means a lot to me. This is a great league with great players and to be selected to a prestigious game is a remarkable achievement," Taylor said. "I'm in good company heading there and it's a sensational feeling to have been selected."

"We are thrilled for both Taylor and Hvidsten to represent our organization next week," Larks Chief Experience Officer Rob Williamson said. "Both young men have worked exceptionally hard to earn their place at the All-Star Game and we can't wait to cheer them on."

This year's All-Stars were chosen in a vote by the 26-member teams of the Northwoods League. Ballots were cast by each team's field staff and media contacts.

For more information, fans can read the full website: https://northwoodsleague.com/blog/2024/07/12/northwoods-league-announces-2024-all-star-selections/

