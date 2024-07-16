Chucks Defeat Rival Ducks in a Day Game

July 16, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







The Chucks and Mallards played a day game in the heat as the Chucks win 8-1 in their return to Madison. They improve to 37-10 and 11-2 in the second half.

The Chucks came out hot, with five hits in the first. Jake Berkland (U of M Mankato) leadoff with a single which was followed by singles from Vance Sheahan (U of South Carolina Upstate), Colin Bruggemann (Ok St.) and Max Soliz Jr. (Houston TX). Aidan Corn (Pasco-Hernandez St. College) then doubled in his first at-bat of 2024. The returning Chuck from 2022 found two RBI's and the Chucks led 5-0.

Travis Lutz (Bradley U), another returning Chuck, got his second start today. He threw three innings only allowing two hits and no runs, and even had three K's. He would hand the ball to David Morrissey (Eastern FL St. College).

The Chucks offense added two more runs in the fourth after Berkland singled and was batted around by Max Galvin from an RBI double. Bruggemann found his second hit and second RBI to bat home Galvin. The Chucks led 7-0 mid-way through the 4th.

Morrissey went 1.2 IP and had four strikeouts. He loaded the bases in the 5th, and the Chucks brought in reliever Carson Plumadore. He threw four pitches and got a strikeout to escape a bases loaded jam.

Plumadore would pitch the 6th and 7th and only allow one run. He would hand the ball off to Bryce Carter (Eastern FL St. College) who pitched a scoreless 8th. The Chucks led 7-1 heading to the 9th. Carter pitched the 9th and was able to close the game. The win goes to Morrissey.

The Chucks return home tomorrow to take on Madison in a double-header. Both games are seven innings with the first starting at 5:05 PM. The first 500 fans will receive a Woodchucks baseball!

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.