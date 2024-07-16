2022 & 2023 Kalamazoo Growler Anthony Stephan Selected in 13th Round by Cincinnati Reds

Kalamazoo, Mich. - On day two of the 2024 MLB Draft, 2022 and 2023 Kalamazoo Growler Anthony Stephan was selected in the 13th round, 389 overall by the Cincinnati Reds.

Stephan, a utility player at the University of Virginia, is the 76th player in Growler's history to be drafted.

The lefty bat was a fan favorite in his two seasons with the Kalamazoo Growlers. A part of the 2022 Northwoods League Championship roster, Stephan opened eyes in just his first four games in K-Zoo with three separate three-hit nights.

Stephan was the most potent hitter in the Growlers championship lineup hitting .338 across 60 games, driving in a team-leading 53 RBI behind 17 extra-base hits. To begin the postseason the lefty hit a two-run, go-ahead homer in the seventh inning in K-Zoo's first-ever home playoff win. In the 2022 Northwoods League title game, Stephan combined to go 3-5 with an RBI helping K-Zoo to its first-ever league title. For his efforts, Stephan was a recipient of the Northwoods League Rawlings "Big Stick" award, comparable to the MLB's silver slugger.

In his second season with Kalamazoo, Stephan, a.k.a. "Everybody's Favorite Italian" produced night in and night out. Ending the regular season on a 13-game hit streak and 23-game on-base streak (21 of which he's gotten a hit), Stephan's had 15 multi-hit nights in 36 games. Stephan ended the year with a .338/.409/.421 slash line with a team third-best 40 RBI.

Across his 23-game on-base streak. Stephan hit .408 (40-98) with eight extra-base hits, 12 walks and 32 RBI. The sophomore from Virginia was awarded the NWL Hitter of the Night on July 21st going 4-7 with 7 RBI vs Kokomo. That same night he combined with Virginia teammate Henry Godbout to go 6-for-12, 2B, 2 3B, 11 RBI 4 R, BB before smashing his lone home run, a grand slam against Rockford on July 27th.

In three seasons with Virginia, Stephan slashed a career .309/.437/.470 across 121 total games bringing in 62 RBI and smacking 34 extra base hits. Stephan is one of four Virginia Cavaliers picked in the 2024 MLB Draft.

