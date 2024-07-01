Spencer Jones Named Eastern League Player of the Week

July 1, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bridgewater, New Jersey - Minor League Baseball has named Somerset Patriots OF Spencer Jones as the Eastern League Player of the Week for games played from 6/24 - 6/30.

Over the six-game series in Richmond, Jones went 9-for-27 (.333) with 3 HR, 12 RBI, 5 R, and 7 XBH. For the week, he led the Eastern League in RBI, XBH, HR, H, 2B (4), and TB (22). On Sunday, Jones went 4-for-5 with 2 HR, 7 RBI, BB and 3 R. His 7 RBI tied a Somerset Double-A franchise record.

The Yankees No. 2 prospect and MLB's No. 65 prospect caught fire in the month of June. Jones went 32-for-108 (.296/.355/.546) with 14 XBH, 6 HR, 29 RBI, 19 R and 59 TB. His 29 RBI, 14 XBH and 59 TB led all Eastern League batters in June, while his 29 RBI tied for the most of any MiLB hitter during the month (Sean Whitcomb, SUG, HOU).

Jones returned to Somerset in 2024 off a red-hot spring training where he received an invite to Yankees MLB camp and slashed .444/.583/.722 with 7 R, 8 H, 2 2B, a HR, a 2B and 4 RBI in 12 games. He starred in MLB's inaugural Spring Breakout game between the Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays prospects. In the game, Jones went 3-for-4 with 2 HR and 4 RBI. He was awarded the 2024 James P. Dawson Award given annually to the most outstanding Yankees rookie in spring training.Ã¢â¬Â¨Ã¢â¬Â¨

Jones has spent three minor league seasons in the Yankees organization (2022-24), hitting .271/.345/.446 with 134 R, 47 2B, 6 3B, 29 HR, 123 RBI, 90 BB and 72 SB in 206 games. In 2023, he hit .267 (128-for-480) with 71 R, 29 2B 4 3B, 16 HR, 66 RBI, 49 BB and 43 SB in 117 combined games with High-A Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset.

The Encinitas, California native was selected by the Yankees in the first round (25th overall) of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft out of Vanderbilt University (Tenn.).Ã¢â¬Â¨Ã¢â¬Â¨

Jones becomes the first Patriot to be named Eastern League Player of the Week this season, joining Trystan Vrieling who was the Pitcher of the Week for 4/16-4/21. Vrieling and INF Benjamin Cowles were named Pitcher and Player of the Month for April.

