Baysox Comeback Falls Short in Series Opener vs Richmond

July 1, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bowie Baysox News Release







BOWIE, MD. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, could not complete their ninth-inning comeback against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in a 4-2 loss at Prince George's Stadium on Monday night.

Trailing 4-0 in the ninth with two outs, Bowie (4-3, 36-39) scored its first run of the game on a bases loaded walk by John Rhodes after a double by Dylan Beavers and two straight walks from Richmond reliever Will Bednar. A wild pitch from Bednar scored TT Bowens and put the tying runs in scoring position for Silas Ardoin but Ardoin struck out swinging to end the game.

Richmond (2-5, 36-40) got out to an early lead in the second inning on a two-run single from Turner Hill, one of his game-high four hits on the night, against Bowie starting right-hander Ryan Long (L, 0-4).

Long was one out away from keeping it a two-run game in the fifth but after Hill singled, Ismael Munguia homered to double Richmond's lead 4-0.

Long finished the night going five innings, allowing four runs on four hits across three walks and four strikeouts in the loss. It was Long's first start since May 19 at Binghamton.

Richmond starting left-hander John Michael Bertrand (W, 4-4) dominated the Baysox for a third time this season. The 26-year-old southpaw went seven scoreless innings and allowed just three hits and two walks with five strikeouts to record the win. Bertrand has now pitched 20 scoreless innings against the Baysox this year.

Bowie continues its three-game home series against Richmond on Tuesday night at 6:35 pm from Prince George's Stadium. RHP Kyle Brnovich (5-2, 2.88 ERA) gets the start for Bowie against RHP Dylan Cumming (0-2, 3.63 ERA) for Richmond.

Tuesday is Military Appreciation Night with a half-priced box seat ticket to those with proof of military service. Wednesday is an Independence Day Celebration with the biggest fireworks show of the season. Baysox Game Worn 4th of July jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit Promise Land Farm.

Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.