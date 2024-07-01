Red Snappers Sizzle in 4-3 Win over Fisher Cats

July 1, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Maine Red Snappers (4-2, 40-35) defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (2-4, 32-41) 4-3 in the series opener in front of 7,368 fans for the eighth sellout of the season.

Tyler Miller extended a 10-game hit streak going 1-3 while Eddinson Paulino went 2-4 on the night. Isaac Coffey fired 5.0 innings to earn his fifth win before Wyatt Olds relieved with 3.0 shutout innings and five strikeouts. Zach Bryant earned his first save pitching the ninth inning.

New Hampshire got on the board first in the top of the third inning before Portland countered with two runs in the home half. A double from Phillp Sikes (13) along with a throwing error issued to the right fielder would score Kyle Teel and Eddinson Paulino to give Maine a 2-1 lead.

An RBI single from Paulino in the bottom of the fifth extended a two-run lead before McDonough grounded into a force out to bring in a run in the bottom of the sixth. Rainer Nunez countered with a two-run homer in the top of the ninth

RHP Isaac Coffey (5-2, 4.05 ERA) earned the win after pitching 5.0 innings allowing one run on seven hits while walking two and striking out four. Wyatt Olds (2) earned the hold pitching 3.0 shutout innings while walking two and striking out six. Zach Bryant (1) earned the save after pitching 1.0 inning allowing two runs (1 ER) on one hit while striking out one. RHP Deverauex Harrison (3-5, 4.71 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 5.0 innings allowing three runs (1 ER) on five hits while walking two and striking out four.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field, tomorrow, July 2nd, 2024 for game two of a six-game series with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. First pitch for game two is slated for 6:00pm. Portland will give the ball to RHP Jacob Webb (6-1, 4.06 ERA) while New Hampshire will start LHP Adam Macko (5-3, 4.42 ERA).

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.