Dunham's Walk-Off Lifts Somerset Over Reading In Series Opener

July 1, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots and Elijah Dunham celebrate a walk-off win

The Somerset Patriots walked-off the Reading Fightin Phils in a 7-6 victory on Monday night in game one of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark. Somerset stole a season-high seven bases in the contest, which matches the single game Patriots Double-A era record. The Patriots have won six of their first seven games to begin the second half of the season. Over the first seven games of the second half, Somerset leads all of Double-A with a .291 BA, 52 R, 73 H, 32 XBH, and 124 TB as a team.

LHP Brock Selvidge (5.1 IP, 5 R, 4 ER, 5 H, 3 BB, 8 K) did not factor into a decision, fanning eight Fightin Phils over 5.1 IP. The Yankees No. 10 prospect struck out 8+ in a ballgame for the fourth time this season. Selvidge ranks among the Eastern League leaders with 80 K (8th), and 79.2 IP (T-9th). In two starts vs. REA this season, Selvidge has allowed 4 ER over 12.1 IP (2.92 ERA) with 19 K and 3 BB.

RHP Luis Velasquez (2 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 3 K) picked up his second win of the season. Over his last eight appearances with Somerset, Velasquez has pitched to a 1.80 ERA in 10 IP with 16 K. Velasquez has struck out 3+ in two straight outings.

RF Elijah Dunham (2-for-5, 3 RBI, 2B) got the scoring started with a two-run single in the 1st inning, before putting a cap in the contest with a walk-off RBI double in the 9th. Dunham supplied the Patriots third walk-off hit of the season. Dunham extended his season-long hit streak to nine games, and season-long on-base streak to 14 games. Dunham has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games, over which he's batting .333 with 3 HR, 10 XBH, 13 RBI, and 11 R.

2B Anthony Seigler (3-for-4, 2 R, 2 SB) recorded his 10th multi-hit performance of the second and second 3+ hit game. Seigler has reached base in 10 straight games, over which he's batting .324/.439/.524 with 1 HR, 10 RBI, 10 R, and 4 SB. Seigler has hit safely in five of his last six. In 32 home games at TD Bank Ballpark this season, Seigler has posted a .813 OPS with 7 HR and 15 RBI, compared to a .589 OPS with 0 HR, 11 RBI on the road.

C Rafael Flores (2-for-5, 2 R, SB) pieced together his second consecutive multi-hit performance. Flores has hit safely in 5 of his first 6 Double-A games, including two multi-hit efforts with Somerset. Monday marked Flores's 19th total multi-hit showcase in 63 overall games this season between Somerset and High-A Hudson Valley.

LF Aaron Palensky (3-for-4, 2 RBI, SB) extended his season-long hit streak to ten games and season-long on-base streak to 16 games. Palensky has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games and has reached base in 27 of his last 28. Over his ten-game hit streak, Palensky is 15-for-37 (.405) with 1 HR, 10 RBI, and 9 R. Palensky has recorded multiple hits in two straight contests and five total times this season. Palensky matched a season-high with 3 H on Monday.

