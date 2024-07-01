Bertrand's Bowie Dominance Continues in Squirrels Win

BOWIE, Md. - John Michael Bertrand continued his nearly perfect work against the Bowie Baysox this season, helping lead the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 4-2 win on Monday night at Prince George's Stadium.

The Flying Squirrels (36-40, 2-5) opened the three-game road set with their 10th win in 13 games against the Baysox (36-39, 4-3) this season.

Bertrand (Win, 4-4) threw seven scoreless innings and allowed three hits with five strikeouts. The Flying Squirrels turned two double plays behind him as Bertrand faced 23 batters, just two over the minimum.

For Bertrand, it was his eighth scoreless start of the season, all at least five innings, and the third scoreless outing in three starts against the Baysox this year. He pitched seven perfect innings at The Diamond against the Baysox on April 27 and six hitless innings at Prince George's Stadium on May 23.

In the top of the second inning, the Flying Squirrels loaded the bases with two outs against Baysox starter Ryan Long (Loss, 0-4). Turner Hill drove a two-run double to right, opening a 2-0 Richmond lead.

In the top of the fifth, Ismael Munguia launched a two-run homer, doubling the lead to 4-0. It was his first home run with Richmond this season.

Playing his fourth Double-A game, Hill finished the night 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

With the Baysox down to their final out in the bottom of the ninth, Will Bednar allowed a double and walked three straight batters to plate the first Bowie run of the game. A wild pitch scored TT Bowens from third to close the score to 4-2. Bednar struck out Silas Ardoin to end the game, stranding runners at second and third.

The series continues on Tuesday night. Right-hander Dylan Cumming (0-2, 3.63) will start for Richmond opposed by Bowie right-hander Kyle Brnovich (5-2, 3.88). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium.

After the brief three-game trip to Maryland, the Flying Squirrels return home for Independence Weekend. Thursday's game is sold out, but tickets remain are available for games and In-Your-Face Fireworks at The Diamond on Friday and Saturday nights. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

