Errors Cost Cats Series Opener against Sea Dogs

July 1, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (2-4, 32-42) fell to the Portland Sea Dogs 4-2, 40-35) on Monday night at Hadlock Field, 4-3. The Fisher Cats committed four errors and left 11 men on base in the loss. Three of the Sea Dogs' four runs were unearned.

New Hampshire starter Devereaux Harrison (L, 3-5) tossed five innings and struck out four behind 103 pitches, the most from any starter this season. Harrison allowed three runs in the Monday loss, with one of the three as earned.

The Fisher Cats tagged Portland's Isaac Coffey (W, 5-2) for seven hits but scored one run on the right-hander in his five innings. The Fisher Cats finished 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position to Portland's 2-for-11.

New Hampshire started the scoring in the top of the third inning. After third baseman Alex De Jesus and first baseman Rainer Nuñez singled, right fielder Devonte Brown was plunked by a pitch to load the bases with no outs. Second baseman Cade Doughty bounced into a double play and drove in De Jesus to put New Hampshire in front, 1-0.

Portland's response came in the bottom of the third inning with a pair of runs, one earned, on three hits to take a 2-1 lead. The Sea Dogs plated two more unearned runs between the bottom of the fifth and sixth to stretch the lead.

In the bottom of the fifth, Sea Dogs catcher Kyle Teel reached on a throwing error by New Hampshire's Harrison and advanced to second. Portland's Eddinson Paulino drove in Teel with two outs to extend the Sea Dogs advantage to 3-1.

Portland plated another unearned run in the bottom of the sixth as designated hitter Alex Binelas reached on a De Jesus fielding error. The Sea Dogs moved Monday's' score to 4-1 as Binelas scored on a fielder's choice off the bat of left fielder Tyler McDonough.

Reliever TJ Brock fired a clean inning in the bottom of the seventh with a pair of strikeouts. Toronto's sixth-round selection in 2022, Brock has eight strikeouts and three walks in five innings since his first game with the Cats on June 12, with opponents averaging .125 against him.

After the seventh error between Portland and New Hampshire in Monday's game, Nunez clobbered his seventh home run of the season with De Jesus on first to trim the deficit to 4-3, a ball that traveled 433 feet over the left-field wall.

The series resumes on Tuesday, July 2 at Hadlock Field. New Hampshire LHP Adam Macko (5-3, 4.42 ERA) opposes Portland's RHP Jacob Webb (6-1, 4.06 ERA) with a 6:00 PM EDT first pitch.

After Portland hosts New Hampshire at Hadlock Field for the first three games of the series, the Fisher Cats and Sea Dogs will play the back end three games at Delta Dental Stadium from July 4 through July 6 with Atlas Fireworks following the conclusion of each contest.

Fans can purchase multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at NHFishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.