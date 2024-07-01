Quezada Terrific Again as Yard Goats Win in Binghamton

Binghamton, New York - Right-hander Andrew Quezada hurled seven solid innings and allowed just one run on six hits with seven strikeouts and earned his fifth win, as the Hartford Yard Goats beat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 6-1 on Monday night at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, New York. Quezada retired 11 of the final 13 batters faced, including the side in order in the sixth inning in the first of a three game series. The Yard Goats have won eight of their last 11 games and are now 4-2 in the second half. Hartford has won the first game of the series in 11 of 14 sets this season.

Rumble Ponies starter Tyler Stuart retired the first 17 Hartford hitters with 10 strikeouts, before a two out walk in the sixth inning, and took a no-hitter into the seventh inning. Ryan Ritter led off the seventh with a double to get the Yard Goats offense going. Warming Bernabel drove in the game's first run with a sacrifice fly, scoring Ritter. The Yard Goats added a run on Bladimir Restituyo's RBI single to make it 2-0.

The Yard Goats took a 6-1 lead with a two-out four-run eighth inning off reliever Cam Robinson. Yanquiel Fernandez cranked an opposite field homer into the left field bullpen, Sterlin Thompson had an RBI triple, and Bladimir Restituyo contributed with a run-scoring single.

Hartford, who did not have a hit over the first six innings, ended up out-hitting Binghamton 10-7.

The Yard Goats continue the three-game series at Mirabito Stadium on Tuesday night (6:35 PM). LHP Mason Albright will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Joander Suarez will pitch for the Rumble Ponies. The game will be streamed live on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

Final: Hartford 6, Binghamton 1

WP: Andrew Quezada (5-2)

LP: Tyler Stuart (2-7)

Time: 2:32

