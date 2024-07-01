Fellows Fires Seven Strong in 2-1 Defeat

July 1, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

HARRISBURG, PA. - Drake Fellows tossed a career-long seven innings and struck out a career-best nine batters, but Altoona dropped their series opener at Harrisburg 2-1 on Monday night at FNB Field. With the loss, Altoona has lost 6-of-7 games to start the second half of the season and saw their overall record sink to 30-46.

Cheng drove the first pitch of his second inning at-bat over the right field wall for Altoona's only run of the game. The infielder leads the Curve with eight home runs this season, which have all come on the road. Cheng finished with three hits in the loss for the Curve.

Fellows allowed an RBI-single to Andrew Pinckney in the first inning to give the Senators a 1-0 lead. He then followed by retiring 17 of the next 19 batters he faced, including 14 in a row from the second through sixth innings. He returned for the seventh inning to allow a lead-off triple to Trey Harris and an RBI double to Cortland Lawson before getting the final three outs of his outing. Fellows delivered his longest career outing for the fourth time in nine outings with the Curve.

Luis Peralta worked a scoreless bottom of the eighth inning for Altoona with a strikeout. Yoyner Fajardo extended his on-base streak to 16 games with a walk and a single in the loss for Altoona.

Altoona continues a week-long series with the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, on Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. at FNB Field. RHP Emmanuel Chapman will start for the Curve, with RHP Michael Cuevas on the mound for Harrisburg.

