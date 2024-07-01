July 1, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

July 1, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







MAYER MASHES SEVENTH HOMER, SEA DOGS SECURE SERIES The Portland Sea Dogs defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 9-1 in the finale on Sunday to secure the series, 3-2. Marcelo Mayer went 2-4 with his seventh homer of the season while Kristian Campbell extended a 13-game hit streak. Eddinson Paulino went 2-5 while Tyler McDonough went 3-4 with two RBI. Portland scored two in the top of the second inning, an RBI single from McDonough highlighted the inning. Binghamton countered with an RBI single from Drake Osborn in the bottom of the inning to cut the lead in half. McDonough notched his second hit of the day with an RBI double (9) in the top of the fourth. Mayer hit his seventh homer of the season to right field in the top of the fifth inning to leadoff before a single from Paulino extended a 5-1 lead. Portland scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning highlighted by an RBI single from Mayer along with an RBI single from Campbell to take the finale, 9-1.

SEA DOGS STREAKS Kristian Campbell enters today's game riding a 13-game hit streak. Across the last 13 games, Campbell is hitting .455 (20-44) with 14 runs, one double, four homers, nine RBI, nine walks, 14 strikeouts, and three stolen bags. Campbell also notches a .564 OBP and .750 SLG across that span. Tyler Miller also enters today riding a nine-game hit streak. Across the last nine games, Miller is hitting .344 (11-32) with six runs, two doubles, two RBI, one walk, and five strikeouts.

RED HOT HITTING IN JUNE Portland finished the month of June with the best cumulative average in all of Double-A (.282). Portland also leads the Eastern League and Double-A in average this season (.266 currently). Portland leads Double-A in doubles (164) while Montgomery ranks second (145). Portland has notched 58 doubles across 25 games in the month of June.

CAN'T STOP CAMPBELL Kristian Campbell is hitting .420 (34-81) in 22 games since his promotion to Double-A. In those 22 games, Campbell has scored 21 runs, while notching six doubles, one triple, four homers, 15 RBI, 13 walks, and 18 strikeouts along with four stolen bases. Last week, Campbell hit.375 across five games with the Rumble Ponies which led Portland offense. Campbell has had hits in 21 of his 22 games in Double-A while nine of them have been multi-hit games. Campbell earned Eastern League Player of the Week honors in his second week in Double-A after his series against Reading where he hit .429 (12-for-28) with nine runs, four doubles, two home runs, and seven RBI.

SEA DOGS TO RED SNAPPERS The Sea Dogs will transform to Maine Red Snappers tonight in what is the fourth season sporting the alternate identity. The transformation pays homage to the beginning of National Hot Dog month and to Maine's iconic red hot dog. Known for their bright red color and snap from the natural casing, Maine's red snapper hot dogs are traditionally served in a split-top New England style hot dog bun. The red hot dogs have been the go-to hot dog for many Mainers for over 100 years.

'CATS VS 'DOGS This week will mark the second of three total series with the Fisher Cats this season. Currently, Portland owns a 5-1 record against New Hampshire after hosting the Fisher Cats April 16th-April 21st. Portland will take on the Fisher Cats in the first week of September in Manchester in what will be the final series between the two teams. Last season, Portland owned a 17-7 record overall and 8-4 record at home against New Hampshire. All-time, Portland owns the advantage, 232-203.

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB.com) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. In total, the current Sea Dogs roster boasts eight of Boston's Top 30 Prospects according to MLB.com with Wikelman Gonzalez (5), Blaze Jordan (19), Eddinson Paulino (22), Hunter Dobbins (25), and Kristian Campbell (30) completing the group.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: July 1, 2019 - Bobby Dalbec hit two homers and drove in three runs, leading the Sea Dogs to a 7-1 win over the Trenton Thunder...Tanner Houck fired seven innings, allowing just one unearned run to earn his eighth win of the season.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Isaac Coffey will have the start in the series opener in what will mark his 11th start of the season and 13th appearance overall. Coffey last pitched on June 25th in Binghamton where he tossed 5.0 innings allowing two runs (1 ER) on five hits while walking three and striking out six to earn the winning decision. Coffey faced New Hampshire once this season on April 17th where he tossed 5.0 innings allowing two runs on five hits while walking one and striking out seven. The seven strikeouts set his season-high. Today will mark Coffey's fourth career start against New Hampshire after a pair in 2023.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.