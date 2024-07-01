Akron Outlasts Erie 4-3 in 12 Thanks to Halpin Walk-Off

Petey Halpin's walk-off sac-fly leads the Akron RubberDucks to the 4-3 win over the Erie SeaWolves in 12 innings on Monday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

After holding Erie scoreless in the top half of 12th, Akron looked to send the fans home happy. A sacrifice bunt by Yordys Valdes allowed Dayan Frias to take third base. After a walk by CJ Kayfus, Halpin lifted a sacrifice fly toward left field, scoring Frias and giving Akron the win.

Mound Presence

Aaron Davenport got the start for the RubberDucks. He kept the SeaWolves in check until the top of the third and fourth when Erie would get single runs in each inning off the right-hander. Davenport settled back in to keep Erie scoreless the rest of the way. In total, Davenport worked five innings allowing two runs while striking out four. Davis Sharpe followed with two scoreless innings and two strikeouts. Ross Carver worked three scoreless innings, striking out three. Alaska Abney struck out three and allowed one unearned run in two innings of work.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks got off to an early lead in the bottom of the second. Joe Lampe opened the inning with a single before walks by Kody Huff and Frias loaded the bases. With two outs, Kayfus worked a walk to score Lampe and make it 1-0 Akron. After Erie took the lead in the fourth, Valdes singled home Frias in the sixth to tie the game 2-2. In the 11th inning, Connor Kokx scored on a Milan Tolentino sac-fly to tie the game 3-3.

Notebook

12 innings ties the longest game of the season for the RubberDucks...Kayfus tied a single-game RubberDucks record by working four walks...Game Time: 3:32...Attendance: 2,873.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Erie SeaWolves on Tuesday, July 2 at 6:35 p.m. Akron right-hander Tommy Mace (6-3, 3.31 ERA) will get the start against Erie right-hander Troy Melton (4-5, 4.34 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

