Akron Sinks Erie in 12 Innings

July 1, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (43-31) had their five-game winning streak snapped in a 4-3, 12-inning loss to Akron (43-33) on Monday.

Akron opened the scoring in the second inning against Erie starter Garrett Burhenn. A single and two walks loaded the bases. C.J. Kayfus drew the third walk of the season, forcing home the game's first run.

Erie came back to tie in the top of the third. With two runners on, Akron starter Aaron Davenport threw a wild pitch which scored Brady Allen from third to make it 1-1.

Chris Meyers connected on his team-leading 14th home run of the year to begin the fourth inning, giving Erie a 2-1 lead.

Burhenn allowed one run over five innings. He allowed three hits and struck out two but walked a career-high seven batters.

Akron tied the game against reliever PJ Poulin in the sixth with two out when Dayan Frias doubled and scored on an RBI single by Yordys Valdes.

It took until the 11th for another run to score. Erie took a 3-2 lead when Eliezer Alfonzo scored Trei Cruz with an RBI single.

Matt Seelinger could not secure the win in the bottom half. Milan Tolentino hit the game-tying sacrifice fly, which plated the free runner Connor Kokx.

In the 12th, Akron won against Garrett Hill when Petey Halpin's sacrifice fly scored free runner Dayan Frias.

Alaska Abney (1-0) earned the win while Hill (1-3) took the loss.

The series continues on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. with Troy Melton facing Tommy Mace.

