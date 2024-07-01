Ponies Drop Series Opener to Hartford, Despite Stuart's Strong Start

July 1, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (2-4, 37-36) fell to the Hartford Yard Goats, 6-1, in the series opener on Monday night at Mirabito Stadium, despite a dominant start from Tyler Stuart.

Stuart (2-7) began his start with eight strikeouts over five perfect innings and 11 strikeouts over six no-hit innings. With two outs in the sixth, Stuart allowed his first base runner of the game after walking Ronaiker Palma. The 24-year-old finished with 11 strikeouts over a season-high-tying seven innings, while allowing two runs on four hits and one walk.

In the seventh inning against Stuart, Hartford (4-2, 42-32) put up two runs. Ryan Ritter broke up the no-hitter with a leadoff double to start the seventh and Yanquiel Fernandez followed with a single. Warming Bernabel hit a sacrifice fly and Sterlin Thompson hit an RBI single that put Hartford up 2-0.

Binghamton cut its deficit in half in the bottom of the seventh on a solo home run from JT Schwartz, which made it 2-1. It was Schwartz's fourth home run of the season. Schwartz extended his on-base streak to 17 games and recorded his 12th multi-hit game.

The Yard Goats busted the game open with four runs in the eighth inning against Cam Robinson, who had six-straight scoreless appearances prior to Monday. Fernandez hit a two-run homer, Thompson drilled an RBI triple, and Bladimir Restituyo hit an RBI single to put Hartford up 6-1.

The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game home-and-home series against the Hartford Yard Goats (Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) with the second of three games at Mirabito Stadium on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: Stuart was one strikeout shy of tying his career high of 12, which he recorded at New Hampshire on April 25...Paul Gervase struck out four batters over 1.1 scoreless frames in relief...Jeremiah Jackson went 2-for-4 and recorded his 10th multi-hit game...Ryan Clifford went 1-for-4 with a single and has reached base in 26 of his last 28 games.

