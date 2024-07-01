Pitching Duel Falls in Senators' Favor
July 1, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators held on to defeat the Altoona Curve 2-1 Monday night at FNB Field. The Senators took the lead early with a run in the 1st inning, but Altoona countered to tie the game at 1-1 in the 2nd. Altoona twice threatened to take the lead with the bases loaded and nobody out in the 4th and 6th innings, but the Senators escaped unscathed both times. The Sens retook the lead 2-1 in the 7th inning and hung on to win after Altoona put the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position in the top of the 9th.
THE BIG PLAY
In the bottom of the 7th inning, Cortland Lawson followed Trey Harris' leadoff triple with an RBI double to put the Senators in front 2-1.
FILIBUSTERS
Kyle Luckham allowed one run and struck out six in five innings... Kyle Luckham and Zach Brzykcy escaped bases-loaded, no-out jams in the 4th and 6th innings... Todd Peterson and Holden Powell each threw a scoreless inning as Peterson earned the win and Powell earned a hold... Carlos Romero stranded runners on second and third base with one out in the 9th to earn his third save of the season... Andrew Pinckney went 1-for-3 with an RBI single and a stolen base... Trey Harris tripled and scored the go-ahead run... Altoona out-hit the Senators 10-3 and went 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position... The Senators snapped their season-high five-game losing streak.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and Altoona Curve play game two of their three-game series at FNB Field at 7:00 Tuesday. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 6:45 p.m.
