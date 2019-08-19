Sounds Score Early to Send Dodgers to 11-5 Defeat

Oklahoma City - The Nashville Sounds scored five runs in the first inning and led the rest of the way in an 11-5 win against the Oklahoma City Dodgers Monday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The Sounds took a 5-0 lead in the first inning and built a 6-0 lead in the top of the second inning. The Dodgers would get as close as two runs before the Sounds eventually matched their largest lead of the night by taking an 11-5 lead in the eighth inning as the teams opened their final series of the season.

The Dodgers quickly found themselves in a deficit on the scoreboard Monday.

The Sounds (57-67) loaded the bases three batters into the game via two hit batters and a walk before a passed ball brought home the first run of the night. Another walk loaded the bases again and after an out, a wild pitch by J.D. Martin allowed another run to score. A three-run homer by Matt Davidson followed for the first hit of the game, which extended Nashville's lead to 5-0.

Andy Ibáñez hammered a solo homer out to left field to lead off the second inning for a 6-0 Nashville advantage.

The Dodgers (58-67) responded with four runs in the bottom of the frame.

Lobatón hit a fly ball to center field that landed for a double to cut Nashville's lead to 6-1. Then with two outs, the Dodgers added three more runs. Gavin Lux grounded a two-run single into center field and Austin Barnes followed with a RBI double to cut Nashville's lead to 6-4.

Nashville boosted its lead to 8-4 in the fourth inning. A RBI single by Patrick Wisdom extended Nashville's lead to three runs. Davidson later singled into right field later in the inning and Dodgers outfielder Shane Peterson committed a fielding error allowing another run to score for an 8-4 lead.

Oklahoma City tacked on a run In the fifth inning via a RBI double by DJ Peters to cut Nashville's lead to 8-5.

Wisdom hit a two-out single for Nashville in the sixth inning. He moved to second base via an error on a pickoff attempt, moved to third base on a wild pitch, and scored on another wild pitch for a 9-5 advantage.

Wisdom hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning to extend Nashville's lead to 11-5, as he and Davidson both finished the game with three hits and three RBI apiece.

Nashville starting pitcher Austin Bibens-Dirkx (1-3) was credited with the win, allowing five runs (four earned), seven hits, two walks and six strikeouts over 5.0 innings. Oklahoma City starting pitcher Martin (3-1) was charged with the loss, allowing eight runs (seven earned) and six hits over 5.0 innings with six walks and six strikeouts.

The Dodgers and Sounds continue their series at 5:05 p.m. Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The teams will first resume a suspended game from May 10 with the Dodgers coming up to bat in the fourth inning and leading, 4-0. The teams' regularly-scheduled game will then follow and is scheduled to last seven innings.

