Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Iowa Cubs

San Antonio Missions (74-51) at Iowa Cubs (66-59)

Game #126/Road Game #59

Monday, August 19, 7:08 p.m.

Principal Park

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Trey Supak (1-1, 9.50) vs. RHP Colin Rea (12-3, 3.50)

Shutout Success: With last night's 8-0 shutout win, the Missions improved to 13-1 this season in shutout games. Their last shutout win came on August 2 against Fresno. Their lone shutout loss came on May 22 against Round Rock. Their 13 shutouts lead all of Triple-A.

Getting on the Painful Way: Last night the Missions set a new season-high in getting hit by pitches with four. Tyrone Taylor (twice), Troy Stokes Jr., and Nate Orf all reached base via HBP. The previous season-high for the Missions was three on July 7 against New Orleans. Taylor's two HBP is the most since Nate Orf was hit twice on June 2 against Omaha. The Missions have now been hit by 68 pitches this season. Their single-season franchise record is 74, which was set in 2002.

Spangy vs. Iowa: Cory Spangenberg has seen plenty of success this season when facing the Iowa Cubs. In 10 games, Spangenberg is batting .343 (12-for-35) with five runs, two home runs, a triple, three doubles, and six RBI against Iowa. He has also hit safely in nine of the 10 games he has played against them this season.

Bullpen Scoreless Stretch: Over the past three games, the Missions bullpen has combined for 13 consecutive scoreless innings. Luke Barker got it started with two innings on August 16 against New Orleans. The Missions also had streaks of 13.2 innings from June 22-June 24 and 14 innings from June 13-June 16. The longest stretch for the bullpen was 17.2 consecutive scoreless innings from April 20-April 26.

*WHAT THEY'RE SAYING*

