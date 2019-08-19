Joe Palumbo Named PCL Pitcher of the Week

NASHVILLE - The Pacific Coast League announced today that Joe Palumbo has been named Pitcher of the Week for his play from August 12-18. It's the first weekly honor in Palumbo's professional career.

Palumbo, 24, made one start for the Sounds this past week and was nearly perfect. He tossed six no-hit innings against the Omaha Storm Chasers on August 15 at First Tennessee Park. Palumbo walked two batters and struck out seven in his third win of the season with Nashville.

In six starts with the Sounds this year, Palumbo is 3-0 with a 2.67 ERA (8 ER/27.0 IP). He has allowed only 13 hits and 10 walks while racking up 39 strikeouts.

Palumbo joins Sounds infielder/outfielder Patrick Wisdom as Nashville players to garner a weekly honor from the PCL in 2019. Wisdom won PCL Player of the Week just last week. They are the first pair of Nashville teammates to win back-to-back weekly honors since Caleb Gindl (8/20-26) and Hiram Burgos (8/27-9/3) accomplished the feat in 2012. It's the fifth time in team history a pair of teammates have won the weekly honor in consecutive weeks.

Palumbo's next start will be on Tuesday, August 20 with the Texas Rangers, as announced by Texas on Sunday. The southpaw will get the ball in game two of the Rangers doubleheader against the Angels.

The New York native has pitched across three levels in 2019. He started the season with Double-A Frisco where he made 11 appearances (10 starts). He has also made three appearances (two starts) with the Rangers.

Palumbo is currently ranked as the Rangers #6 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. He was drafted by Texas in the 30th round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of St. John Baptist (NY) High School.

