Rodriguez, Palumbo Named PCL Players of the Week for August 12 -18

August 19, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) News Release





ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Pacific Coast League office announced Monday that infielder Aderlin Rodriguez of the El Paso Chihuahuas and Nashville Sounds left-hander Joe Palumbo were named Player and Pitcher of the Week for the period of August 12-18, 2019.

For the week, Rodriguez hit .500 (11-for-22) with four home runs and 10 RBI. In five games for the Chihuahuas, Rodriguez led the league in total bases (28), slugging percentage (1.273) and OPS (1.795) while tying for the league lead in runs scored (10). Rodriguez hit in all five games this week, including multi-hit performances in four of the five games. The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, native homered in three of five contests, including a two-homer game on August 18 against Salt Lake where he also notched five RBI.

Rodriguez, who was originally signed by the New York Mets as an International Free Agent on July 2, 2008, is batting .324 (68-for-210) with 16 home runs and 53 RBI in 61 games for El Paso this season. His 16 home runs on the campaign are 10 shy of tying his career high of 26 which he hit in the 2016 season with the Frederick Keys of the High-A Carolina League. This is the fourth Player of the Week honor in 11 professional seasons for Rodriguez.

In his lone start of the week for the Sounds, Palumbo went six scoreless innings without yielding a hit. The southpaw racked up seven strikeouts, and issued just two walks in the Sounds 4-2 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers. Palumbo retired 18 of the 20 batters he faced and retired the side in order in four out of his six innings pitched. The Holbrook, N.Y., native led the league for the week in WHIP (0.33) and average against (.000). Amongst pitchers with 6.0 innings pitched or more, he tied for the league lead in allowing the fewest runs (0) with five other pitchers.

On the season, the 24-year-old is 3-0 with a 2.67 ERA in six starts for Nashville. Palumbo, who was selected in the 30th round by the Texas Rangers in the 2013 draft out of St. John the Baptist High School (West Islip, N.Y.), made his Major League debut on June 8 against the Oakland Athletics. In three games (two starts) for the Rangers, Palumbo has seven strikeouts in just 9.0 innings pitched. For the 2018 MiLB.com Organizational All-Star, this is the first Pitcher of the Week honor in his career.

