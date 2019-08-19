Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (56-67) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (58-66)

Game #124: Nashville Sounds (56-67) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (58-66)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx (0-3, 7.94) vs. RHP J.D. Martin (3-0, 5.40)

First Pitch: 7:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

Austin Bibens-Dirkx: 34-year-old Austin Bibens-Dirkx starts for the Sounds tonight. The right-hander is 0-4 with a 7.94 ERA in 6 starts with Nashville. He has covered 28.1 innings and has allowed 35 hits and 13 walks while recording 24 strikeouts. Bibens-Dirkx last pitched on July 31 against El Paso and allowed 6 runs on 6 hits in 4.2 innings. He was placed on the 7-day injured list on August 5. Bibens-Dirkx started his 2019 with the Uni-President Lions of the Chinese Professional Baseball League in Taiwan. He pitched 15 games overseas, starting 9 of them. Overall, he went 2-5 with a 5.28 ERA (46.0 IP/27 ER) and 1.26 WHIP. Bibens-Dirkx split 2018 between Triple-A Round Rock and Texas. In his second season with the Rangers, he went 2-3 with a 6.20 ERA in 13 games (6 starts). He went 3-6 with a 5.68 ERA in 17 games (15 starts) for Round Rock. In 37 MLB games, Bibens-Dirkx is 7-5 with a 5.27 ERA (114.1 IP/67 ER) in 37 games (12 starts). In 341 MiLB games, he's 64-61 with a 4.25 ERA. Bibens-Dirkx was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 16th round of the 2006 MLB Draft.

Palumbo is the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week: Left-hander Joe Palumbo was named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week today. The southpaw started one game this past week and tossed six no-hit innings against Omaha on August 15. He walked two and struck out seven in his third win of the season. Patrick Wisdom and Palumbo are the first pair of Nashville teammates to win back-to-back player of the week honors since Caleb Gindl (8/20-26) and Hiram Burgos (8/27-9/3) accomplished the feat in 2012. Palumbo's next start will be tomorrow with Texas.

Solak's Streak Hits 18 Games: Infielder Nick Solak continues to climb Nashville's all-time hitting streak list with three more knocks last night to extend his streak to 18 games. It's tied for the sixth-longest streak by a Sound in the Pacific Coast League era (1998-Present). Adam Hyzdu (26 games in 2001) is the longest Sounds hitting streak during the PCL era. Solak is hitting .432 (32-for-74) with 16 runs, 4 doubles, 6 home runs, 19 RBI and 4 walks during the streak.

Davidson Drills #27: Infielder Matt Davidson crushed his 27th home run of the season in last night's loss. It's a career-high for Davidson, surpassing the 26 he hit with the Chicago White Sox in 2017. The 27 home runs are tied for 10th-most in the Pacific Coast League.

Eight Triples for Granite: Outfielder Zack Granite collected his team-leading 8th triple of the season last night. He's currently tied for 4th-most in the PCL with Sacramento's Abiatel Avelino. Former Sound Jorge Mateo leads the circuit with 14 triples. Granite needs two more triples to reach 10 and join Mateo as the only Sounds in the last 14 years to record at least 10 triples in a season.

What's the word around Nashville?

Triple-A Baseball (@TripleABaseball)

The Pacific Coast League announced today it's Player and Pitcher of the Week for the week of August 12-18. From @epchihuahuas our Player of the Week is Aderlin Rodriguez. From @nashvillesounds our Pitcher of the Week is Joe Palumbo. Full release below: milb.com/pacific-coast/...

Nashville Sounds (@nashvillesounds)

He tossed six no-hit innings on Thursday and now he's the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week. Congrats, @jpalumbo24, and good luck tomorrow! Info: atmilb.com/2KHCTbZ #SoundsRemastered

John Blake (@RangerBlake)

Roster moves: 1B-OF Scott Heineman and RHP Phillips Valdez recalled from Nashville. RHP Adrian Sampson on 10-day IL with lower back muscle spasms. RHP David Carpenter designated for assignment. Roster at 39.

Tim Dillard (@DimothyTillard)

Real teammates buckle each other's seatbelts.

