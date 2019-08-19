Sounds Crush Dodgers to Start Road Trip

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Nashville Sounds scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back in a road trip-opening 11-5 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers Monday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Matt Davidson started the offensive barrage with a three-run homer off Oklahoma City starter J.D. Martin in the first inning. Andy Ibanez joined the home run derby with a solo blast in the second inning and Patrick Wisdom launched a two-run shot in the eighth. For Davidson, it was his team-leading 28th of the season. Wisdom is one shy of Davidson with 27.

The Sounds led the game from start to finish despite Oklahoma City's four-run outburst in the second inning. After the Ibanez homer gave the Sounds a 6-0 lead, the Dodgers recorded four hits in the second inning off Nashville starter Austin Bibens-Dirkx, including three doubles to trim the deficit to 6-4.

Wisdom and Davidson were at it again in the top of the fourth. After Christian Lopes started the frame with a double off the wall in left-center, Wisdom knocked him in with a single to right field. Wisdom swiped second base, then came home when Davidson singled to right.

Oklahoma City tallied a run in the fifth and Nashville followed suit in the sixth. Bibens-Dirkx allowed five runs (four earned) in five innings and was followed by four scoreless innings from the bullpen.

Wisdom put a stamp on his huge game with a knockout blow in the eighth - the two-run blast to center field to give Nashville and 11-5 lead. Davidson and Wisdom combined for six hits, six RBI and four runs scored.

Kyle Bird tossed the sixth and seventh, Reed Garrett took the eighth, and Jake Petricka finished the game with a zero in the ninth.

Games two and three of the five-game series are scheduled for Tuesday night. The Sounds and Dodgers will resume a suspended game from May 10, then play another nine-inning contest. First pitch of the resumed game is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

With tonight's 11-5 win, the Sounds improved to 57-67 in 2019.

The Sounds hit three more home runs tonight and have now homered in 20 consecutive games. The team has hit 37 home runs during the 20-game stretch.

Andy Ibanez was hit by a pitch in the second inning to extend his on-base streak to 19 games.

Matt Davidson hit his 28th home run of the season in the first inning. The 28 home runs are tied for 8th-most by a Sound in a single season.

Nick Solak's 18-game hitting streak came to an end with a 0-for-3 night before he was pulled in the sixth inning.

Kevin Mendoza collected the first Triple-A hit in his career with a single in the ninth.

