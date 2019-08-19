Redbirds Reveal 2020 Season Schedule

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds have announced their schedule for the 2020 season, which features 70 scheduled games at AutoZone Park spanning the beginning of April through the start of September.

Opening Night at AutoZone Park is Thursday, April 9 against the Omaha Storm Chasers, and the regular season home schedule ends with a four-game series with the Nashville Sounds (Rangers) concluding on Labor Day (Sept. 7).

Memphis plays 16 games against the seven other Pacific Coast League American Conference teams and hosts Sacramento (Giants), Fresno (Nationals), Tacoma (Mariners), and Reno (Diamondbacks) from the Pacific Conference while traveling to Albuquerque (Rockies), El Paso (Padres), Salt Lake (Angels), and Las Vegas (Athletics).

A new team joins the PCL in 2020, as the Miami Marlins' affiliate moves from New Orleans to Wichita. The Redbirds host the Wichita club from April 21-23 and May 21-25 and visit Kansas from April 14-16 and July 8-12.

The 2020 Triple-A All-Star Game will be played on July 15 in Moosic, Pa., at the home of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

The 2020 campaign will be the 23rd season of PCL play for the Redbirds since 1998 and the 122nd in the history of professional baseball in Memphis dating back to 1877.

Fans interested in supporting the Redbirds during the 2020 season can secure the best seats at the lowest price through one of several Season Membership options starting at just $15 per game. For a limited time, a $200 per seat deposit secures tickets for 2020 and comes with complimentary tickets for the last two home games of the 2019 regular season along with the 2019 Triple-A National Championship Game at AutoZone Park coming up next month on Sept. 17.

For more details, visit www.memphisredbirds.com/seasonmemberships or call (901) 721-6000.

Additional information on the upcoming 2020 season will be announced in the coming weeks and months.

