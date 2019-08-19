King Felix Returns to Cheney Stadium on Monday for Rehab Assignment with Rainiers

TACOMA, WA - Seattle Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez is scheduled to make a Major League rehab start with the Tacoma Rainiers on Monday night at Cheney Stadium, Tacoma manager Daren Brown confirmed Saturday. The Rainiers host the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, at 7:05 p.m. PDT in what will be Hernandez's second appearance with the club this season.

The six-time All-Star is continuing to recover from a Grade 1 lat strain that he suffered with the Mariners in May. The 33-year-old made an abbreviated start for the Rainiers on June 14 at San Antonio, removing himself from the contest after 2 1/3 innings due to fatigue. Hernandez threw 31 pitches (18 strikes) and surrendered two earned runs against the Missions, his final game until August 2 with the Short Season-A Everett Aqua Sox.

Hernandez made two more appearances before having his assignment transferred to Tacoma, one with the Advanced-A Modesto Nuts on August 8 and another with Everett last Wednesday when he went four shutout innings with eight strikeouts.

The Valencia, Venezuela native made his Tacoma debut in 2005, going 9-4 with a 2.25 ERA across 19 appearances before being promoted to Seattle for his Major League debut on August 4, 2005. Since, the former top prospect has appeared with Tacoma in two other seasons, making one appearance on July 15, 2016 while recovering from a calf injury, and making three starts at Cheney Stadium in June 2017 while rehabbing a biceps tendinitis injury.

The Mariners have not yet announced if Hernandez will be activated when the club returns to Seattle on Friday.

First pitch of Monday's contest at Cheney Stadium between the Rainiers and Salt Lake is set for 7:05 p.m. PDT. Mike Curto will have full coverage on South Sound Talk 850, with audio streaming available on the Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network.

