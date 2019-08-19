River Cats' Penultimate Regular Season Homestand Kicks off Tonight

August 19, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release





WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats bring their playoff push back to Raley Field following a series-split in Reno with the Aces. They'll face off with the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies) for three games beginning tonight, Monday, August 19 with Baseball Bingo Monday. You can also bring the whole squad out to Toyota Family Value Tuesday for $1 hot dogs and deserts, and pups get in free for Wet Nose Wednesday!

Monday, August 19 - River Cats vs. Albuquerque Isotopes:

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Raley Field gates will open to all fans at 6:00 p.m.

Radio Broadcast: Live online at rivercats.com and on the River Cats radio affiliate Money 105.5 FM.

Baseball Bingo Monday: Each play on the field corresponds to a square on your River Cats Baseball Bingo card.

19th Amendment Anniversary: Join the River Cats, alongside the Capital Women's Campaign, as we celebrate the passage of the 19th Amendment which guarantees and protects women's constitutional right to vote.

Tuesday, August 20 - River Cats vs. Albuquerque Isotopes:

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Raley Field gates will open to all fans at 6:00 p.m.

Radio Broadcast: Live online at rivercats.com and on the River Cats radio affiliate Money 105.5 FM

Toyota Family Value Tuesday: Enjoy $1 hot dogs, $1 ice cream, and $1 Merlino's for Toyota Family Value Tuesdays.

Kings on the Court and the Diamond: Come out to the ballpark to see some of your favorite Sacramento Kings players throw out ceremonial first pitches before the River Cats take on the Isotopes!

Wednesday, August 21 - River Cats vs. Albuquerque Isotopes:

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Raley Field gates will open to all fans at 6:00 p.m.

Radio Broadcast: Live online at rivercats.com and on the River Cats radio affiliate Money 105.5 FM.

Wet Nose Wednesday: Dogs are free at every Wednesday home game this season with owner ticket on the Toyota Home Run Hill. Package with hot dog, dog water bowl, and ticket is available for just $20 at rivercats.com.

Tickets are still available for all games and can be purchased online at rivercats.com, over the phone by calling (916) 371-HITS (4487), emailing tickets@rivercats.com, or by visiting the Tri Counties Bank Ticket Office at Raley Field.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.