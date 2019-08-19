OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 19, 2019

August 19, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Nashville Sounds (56-67) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (58-66)

Game #125 of 140/Home #58 of 70 (26-31)

Pitching Probables: NAS-RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx (0-3, 7.94) vs. OKC-RHP J.D. Martin (3-0, 5.40)

Monday, August 19, 2019 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers return home to open a series against the Nashville Sounds at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers enter tonight 13-5 in their last 18 home games, including wins six of the last eight.

Last Game: The Dodgers hit four home runs and Zach McKinstry collected a game-high four RBI as OKC built two separate eight-run leads before hanging on for a 14-11 win against Round Rock Sunday night at Dell Diamond. Zach Reks hit a two-run homer two batters into the game, and with two outs in the third, McKinstry connected on a three-run homer for a 5-0 lead. Leading 5-1 in the sixth, Jon Kemmer and Drew Jackson each belted a two-run homers to push the lead to 9-1. The Express answered with a five-run bottom of the sixth, starting with a RBI double by Lorenzo Quintana and a bases-loaded walk. With the bases loaded again, Abraham Toro hit a grounder toward first base that was misplayed by Connor Joe and went into right field, allowing three runs to score and cut OKC's lead to 9-6. The Dodgers put up five runs in the eighth inning, all with two outs. Joe, Reks, Cameron Perkins and McKinstry all contributed RBI hits, as OKC matched its largest lead of the night at eight runs, 14-6. Once again, Round Rock's offense responded. Quintana led off the bottom of the eighth with a solo homer and Taylor Jones later hit a double that was coupled with a fielding error to bring home another run. The Express continued to roll in their final at-bat, scoring three more runs, but the tying run never reached the plate. OKC starting pitcher Justin DeFratus (2-4) picked up the win, allowing four runs (three earned) and seven hits over 5.2 innings. He issued two walks and recorded six strikeouts. Round Rock starting pitcher Carson LaRue (0-4) was charged with the loss.

Today's Probable Pitcher: J.D. Martin (3-0) seeks his fourth win in six starts with OKC tonight...Martin most recently pitched for the Dodgers Aug. 13 against Reno. He allowed five runs on three hits - all home runs - over 5.0 innings with five walks and six strikeouts. Martin held the Aces 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and did not factor into the decision of OKC's 10-6 win...Martin has now made five starts throughout the season with the Dodgers and the team is 4-1 in his outings. Since rejoining the team earlier this month, he's made three starts and has allowed 12 runs and 16 hits, including seven homers, over 16.2 IP...Martin has spent the bulk of the season with Tulsa and has made 14 starts overall for the Drillers, going 2-7 with a 5.38 ERA and 1.56 WHIP in 80.1 IP with 38 walks and 66 strikeouts. He was named Texas League Pitcher of the Week after he pitched 7.0 scoreless innings against Midland May 2...Martin spent the entire 2018 season with Double-A Montgomery (Tampa Bay) while working as a knuckleball pitcher...The 2019 season is Martin's 17th in professional baseball. He was originally selected by Cleveland with the 35th overall pick in the 2001 MLB Draft from Burroughs High School in Ridgecrest, Calif. and made his Major League debut July 20, 2009 with Washington...Tonight is Martin's first appearance against Nashville since the 2012 season when he pitched for New Orleans.

Against the Sounds: 2019: 5-6 2018: 7-9 All-time: 188-159 At OKC: 96-74

The Dodgers and Sounds close out their season series under unique circumstances. Tuesday will include completion of a suspended game from May 10 that will resume in the fourth inning prior to the regularly scheduled game...The teams last met for a three-game series in Nashville July 23-25, with OKC winning, 2-1. The Dodgers outscored the Sounds, 31-14...In Nashville June 29-July 3, the Dodgers opening the series 2-0 before the Sounds won the final three meetings...The Sounds took two of three games in OKC May 7-10, with the finale currently suspended... Zach Reks leads OKC with 13 hits in the series, while Connor Joe and Kyle Garlick have a team-best nine RBI...Nashville won the 2018 series against OKC, 9-7, winning seven of the final nine meetings. It marked just the second time in eight years the Sounds won the season series.

Offensive Line: After being held to a combined six runs and 15 hits through the first three games of their road series in Round Rock, the Dodgers' offense came to life in the series finale, racking up 14 runs and 12 hits, scoring at least 14 runs in a game for the fourth time this season. Sunday marked the fourth time this season the Dodgers and their opponent both scored in double digits, with the Dodgers going 2-2 in those games...The Dodgers are 3-5 over the last eight games, and in the five losses, OKC has batted just .127 (19x150) with nine runs and a 2-for-25 clip with runners in scoring position. In the three wins, the Dodgers have batted .368 (39x106) with 36 runs and are 18-for-35 with RISP (.514)...Despite the recent inconsistency, the Dodgers have been one of the PCL's best offensive teams since the All-Star Break. The Dodgers are second in the PCL in runs (262), home runs (77), RBI (250), walks (165), SLG (.553) and OPS (.936). Over the 35 games following the break, OKC has scored nine or more runs in 15 games and tallied double-digit hits in 22 games.

Zach Attack: Zach McKinstry went 2-for-4 with four RBI and a homer last night in Round Rock. Sunday marked the third time in 13 games since joining OKC that he recorded at least four RBI in a game after never previously reaching that mark in his career. He has hit safely in six straight games (8x20) and in 12 of his first 13 games with the Dodgers, going 21-for-47 (.447) with four doubles, a triple, five homers, 18 RBI and 12 runs scored...Going back to July 25 with Double-A Tulsa, McKinstry has hit safely in 19 of his last 21 games, batting .466 (34x73) with a .530 OBP, .767 SLG and 22 RBI.

Simply De-Lux: Gavin Lux has reached base safely in 38 of his first 39 Triple-A games with OKC and hit safely in 35 of 39 games. His 37-game on-base streak came to a close Friday night and the streak stands as the third-longest in the PCL this season...Since joining OKC June 27, Lux is slashing .415/.497/.768/1.266. He has 68 hits, 20 multi-hit games, 32 XBH, 33 RBI and 48 runs scored. During that time, Lux's AVG and OBP are the best, or tied for first, among all players in the domestic Minors or Majors, while his OPS and hits are second, his runs are tied for second, his 126 total bases are fifth, SLG is sixth and his extra-base hits are tied for sixth...He was named PCL Player of the Month for July, becoming the first OKC player to receive a PCL monthly honor since MLBAM began tracking the awards in 2010...Between OKC and Tulsa, Lux is batting .352 and his 149 total hits are tied for fifth in the domestic Minors...Lux's torrid pace has slowed a bit lately, going 2-for-12 over his last three games and 5-for-24 over his last six games.

Dinger Details: The Dodgers scored each of their first nine runs Sunday via four home runs. Sunday marked the 11th game of the season for the Dodgers with at least four home runs and eighth since July 16. Since July 1, OKC's 88 homers are the third-most homers in all of professional baseball, trailing only Las Vegas (99) and the New York Yankees (89)...On the other hand, Round Rock hit nine homers over the four-game series against OKC. The Dodgers have allowed 21 home runs over the last nine games, and the 46 homers they've allowed since July 27 (20 G) are the second-most in the Minors, trailing only El Paso (47 HR)...The Dodgers have already established single-season team records with 188 homers hit (previously 171 in 2005) and 181 homers allowed (previously 153 in 2004).

Around the Horn: The Dodgers have lost four of their last six series openers overall but have won seven of the last 10 home series openers entering tonight...Zach Reks went 3-for-5 with a homer, double, three RBI and season-high three runs. It was his second three-hit game in his last four contests, going 7-for-14 during that time. The outfielder leads Dodgers minor leaguers with 26 homers and 84 RBI this season...Ten of Austin Barnes' 17 hits over 16 games with OKC have gone for extra bases...Dodgers pitchers added seven more strikeouts last night. OKC's pitching staff paces the PCL with 1,152 strikeouts this season and has notched 25 more than second-place New Orleans despite throwing 14.1 fewer innings. The Dodgers are on pace for 1,301 K's this season, which would surpass the team record of 1,277 set in 2017...Connor Joe reached base three times last night, going 2-for-4 with a walk, RBI and two runs. Since June 27, Joe is tied for first in the PCL with 33 walks and second with both 43 RBI and 42 runs scored...Last night marked the seventh time in 16 games this month the Dodgers allowed 10 or more runs and the 23rd time overall this season.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.