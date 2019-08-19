Aviators Take Series Finale from Isotopes 7-2

Aviators 7 (73-52), Isotopes 2 (53-72) - Las Vegas Ballpark, Las Vegas, Nev.

AT THE DISH: The Isotopes offense was limited to two runs and six hits on Sunday ... Elliot Soto was responsible for the two runs, coming on a homer to right field in the third inning. The home run was Soto's eighth of the season as well as his first away from Isotopes Park in his two years playing for Albuquerque ... Sam Hilliard and Soto were the only Isotopes to record a multi-hit game.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Jeff Hoffman lost his seventh game of the season after surrendering six runs and seven hits in 5.2 innings. Hoffman held the Aviators to three runs over the first four frames before they scored three against him in the bottom of the sixth ... Las Vegas hit three homers off Isotopes pitchers including two against Hoffman and one off lefty Phillip Diehl.

TOPES TIDBITS: The Isotopes faced Athletics left-hander Sean Manaea who was rehabbing with the Aviators. Manaea went 5.0 innings while allowing two runs and two hits ... Albuquerque went 2-2 against Las Vegas in the four-game series.

ON DECK: Monday - Albuquerque Isotopes at Sacramento River Cats, 8:05 p.m. MT - Raley Field

PROBABLES: Isotopes: LHP Chris Rusin (1-4, 5.94), River Cats: RHP Enderson Franco (6-5, 6.17)

