Solar Bears Partner with Lennar Corporation

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced a new corporate partnership with the Lennar Corporation, one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes.

As part of the multi-year agreement, Lennar will receive several assets including the placement of a patch on the Solar Bears' jerseys, and gains the designation as the Official Homebuilder of the Solar Bears.

"In the past year, there have been many things to be thankful for - friends, family and home," Solar Bears president Chris Heller said. "Home is where the heart is, and we're pleased to partner with Lennar, which has communities across Central Florida with the perfect home waiting for our fans."

During the Solar Bears' upcoming home opener on Saturday, October 23 against the Atlanta Gladiators, Lennar will be operating the Chuck-a-Puck intermission activity, with proceeds benefitting the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Additionally, the Solar Bears will be running a digital scratch-and-win campaign sponsored by Lennar for fans to attempt to win a four-pack of Solar Bears tickets and a team-signed stick that will open this afternoon and run through Sunday, Oct. 24.

