Lions Defeated by Newfoundland Neighboor
October 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Trois-Riviere Lions started this period very aggressively. This game is much more physical than the opening game last night. The first penalty was attributed to Marc Johstone for high stick. The tension was at its highest throughout the first period. In the last minute of the first period, Growlers forward Orrin was the first to open Centazzo scoring assisted by Toss Skirving and Brendan Soucie. It was 1-0 after the first period of play.
The second period begins with a 4 against 4, the penalties were attributed to Shawn St-Amant and James Melindy for roughing. The penalties followed with Mathieu Brodeur and Marcus Power receiving two minutes for roughing at 11:42. The second goal of the game was scored shorthanded by Todd Burgess assisted by Matteo Pietroniro at the end of the second period.
Lions Russian forward, Arsen Khisamutdinov opened the scoring in the third period assisted by Guillaume Beaudoin and Lions Capitain Mathieu Brodeur. Last goal of this game was by Zach O'brien.
