ECHL Transactions - October 22
October 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, October 22, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Florida:
Zach Remers, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Joe Masonius, D recalled by Utica
Allen:
Add Zach Wilkie, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Miles Liberati, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Florida:
Add Jake McLaughlin, D assigned by Milwaukee
Add Robert Carpenter, F assigned by Milwaukee
Delete Cam Bakker, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Lincoln Griffin, F added to active roster (claimed from Indy)
Iowa:
Add Tyler Mosienko, F added to active roster (immigration approved)
Newfoundland:
Add Brendan Soucie, F activated from reserve
Delete Nathan Noel, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Delete Tyler Bird, F loaned to Syracuse [10/21]
Delete Tristin Langan, F loaned to Syracuse [10/21]
Wichita:
Add Tyler Johnson, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Kasey Kulczycki, F signed contract, added to active roster
Worcester:
Add Mathias Laferriere, F assigned from Springfield by St. Louis
Add Keean Washkurak, F assigned from Springfield by St. Louis
Delete Blake Christensen, F recalled by Springfield
Delete Nic Pierog, F recalled by Springfield
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 22, 2021
- Everblades Bring on McLaughlin and Carpenter - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - October 22 - ECHL
- Nailers Announce 2021-22 Broadcast Network - Wheeling Nailers
- Wichita Adds Two Ahead of Season-Opener - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Gameday: Season Opener in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- The Rivalry Continues Tonight at the Videotron Coliseum - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Notes: Opening Night vs Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Open Season at Norfolk Scope against Admirals - Reading Royals
- Bird, Langan Get Call-Up to Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Stingrays Name Captains for 2021-22 Season - South Carolina Stingrays
- Heartlanders Play 1st Game Ever Friday at Xtream Arena - Iowa Heartlanders
- Solar Bears Partner with Lennar Corporation - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.