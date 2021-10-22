ECHL Transactions - October 22

October 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, October 22, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Florida:

Zach Remers, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Joe Masonius, D recalled by Utica

Allen:

Add Zach Wilkie, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Miles Liberati, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Florida:

Add Jake McLaughlin, D assigned by Milwaukee

Add Robert Carpenter, F assigned by Milwaukee

Delete Cam Bakker, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Lincoln Griffin, F added to active roster (claimed from Indy)

Iowa:

Add Tyler Mosienko, F added to active roster (immigration approved)

Newfoundland:

Add Brendan Soucie, F activated from reserve

Delete Nathan Noel, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Delete Tyler Bird, F loaned to Syracuse [10/21]

Delete Tristin Langan, F loaned to Syracuse [10/21]

Wichita:

Add Tyler Johnson, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Kasey Kulczycki, F signed contract, added to active roster

Worcester:

Add Mathias Laferriere, F assigned from Springfield by St. Louis

Add Keean Washkurak, F assigned from Springfield by St. Louis

Delete Blake Christensen, F recalled by Springfield

Delete Nic Pierog, F recalled by Springfield

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.