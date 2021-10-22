Royals Open Season at Norfolk Scope against Admirals

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, open their season Friday, Oct. 22 in Norfolk against the Norfolk Admirals.

Reading will begin its 20th anniversary season on the road at Norfolk Scope, where they have won the last three meetings between the teams. The Royals hold a dominant 24-5-2 record against the Admirals all-time, and in Kirk MacDonald's reign as Royals coach, Reading has only lost once in 14 games against Norfolk.

The last time these two teams faced off was Nov. 2, 2019. The Royals won, 3-2, backed by goals from Matthew Gaudreau, Frank DiChiara and David Drake. The Royals drastically outshot the Virginian team, 33-18. This included an 18-shot first period.

The Royals have won the previous four games against Norfolk, and before their loss, they had won the previous nine.

Reading beat the Adirondack Thunder twice in preseason play, 4-0 and 4-2. Rookie forward Grant Cooper led the team in points with four, while both Jacob Pritchard and Kenny Hausinger each scored twice. Kirill Ustimenko saved all 26 shots faced in the preseason opener at Adirondack on Friday, Oct. 15, while Pat Nagle saved 22 of 24 in the finale at Santander Arena on Saturday, Oct. 16.

The Admirals did not play in the preseason. They last played in a win over the Maine Mariners, 3-2, on March 10, 2020. Before then, they were on a seven-game losing streak.

Norfolk is affiliated with the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Wolves.

The Royals will return home the following night, Saturday, Oct. 23, for their home opener. Brett Scallions of Fuel will perform at the Downtown Alive Pregame Block Party, and fans will get the chance to smash a car, play cornhole, and go to the photo booth outside Santander Arena to celebrate the start of the anniversary campaign.

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

