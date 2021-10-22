Oilers Fall in Hard-Fought Season Opener

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and AHL's San Diego Gulls, fell in regulation to Rapid City.

Jack Doremus opened the scoring with his first professional goal 15:06 into the game, assisted by alternate captains' Alex Kromm and Mike McKee.

Garrett Klotz tied the game up 2:45 into the second period. Max Coatta put the Rush ahead 2-1; 15:52 into the second period

Nathan Larose tied things up with his first pro goal - a shorthanded tally 1:47 into the final period. Stephan Baylis and Hudson Elynuik ripped off back-to-back goals to give Rapid City the win 4-2.

Tulsa returns to action tomorrow night at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. The Oilers open up at home at the BOK Center on Saturday, Oct. 30 against the Kansas City Mavericks.

--

