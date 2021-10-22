Oilers Fall in Hard-Fought Season Opener
October 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and AHL's San Diego Gulls, fell in regulation to Rapid City.
Jack Doremus opened the scoring with his first professional goal 15:06 into the game, assisted by alternate captains' Alex Kromm and Mike McKee.
Garrett Klotz tied the game up 2:45 into the second period. Max Coatta put the Rush ahead 2-1; 15:52 into the second period
Nathan Larose tied things up with his first pro goal - a shorthanded tally 1:47 into the final period. Stephan Baylis and Hudson Elynuik ripped off back-to-back goals to give Rapid City the win 4-2.
Tulsa returns to action tomorrow night at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. The Oilers open up at home at the BOK Center on Saturday, Oct. 30 against the Kansas City Mavericks.
Season, group and flex tickets are on sale NOW! Call or text the Oilers office at 918-632-7825 to experience Tulsa's hardest-hitting and longest-running pro sports tradition.
--
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 22, 2021
- Oilers Fall in Hard-Fought Season Opener - Tulsa Oilers
- Admirals Win a Thriller in Overtime on Opening Night - Norfolk Admirals
- Iowa Heartlanders First Game Is Near Perfect, 7-4 Win - Iowa Heartlanders
- Tralmaks Hat Trick Highlights Mariners Opening Night Win - Maine Mariners
- Norfolk Edges Reading in 5-4 Overtime Loss, Nagle Saves 40 - Reading Royals
- Railers Fall in Season Opener 6-3 vs. Maine Mariners - Worcester Railers HC
- Lions Defeated by Newfoundland Neighboor - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Growlers Tame the Lions 3-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- NHL Connections Run Deep on Stingrays Roster - South Carolina Stingrays
- Everblades Bring on McLaughlin and Carpenter - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - October 22 - ECHL
- Nailers Announce 2021-22 Broadcast Network - Wheeling Nailers
- Wichita Adds Two Ahead of Season-Opener - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Gameday: Season Opener in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- The Rivalry Continues Tonight at the Videotron Coliseum - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Notes: Opening Night vs Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Open Season at Norfolk Scope against Admirals - Reading Royals
- Bird, Langan Get Call-Up to Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Stingrays Name Captains for 2021-22 Season - South Carolina Stingrays
- Heartlanders Play 1st Game Ever Friday at Xtream Arena - Iowa Heartlanders
- Solar Bears Partner with Lennar Corporation - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.