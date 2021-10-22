Everblades Bring on McLaughlin and Carpenter

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced on Saturday the assignments of defenseman Jake McLaughlin and forward Robert Carpenter to the team from the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League (AHL) for the 2021-22 season. Carpenter is entering his fourth professional season while McLaughlin gets set for his second.

Carpenter, a North Reading, Mass. native, skated the past three seasons with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers of the AHL. During his time in Bridgeport, Robert recorded nine goals and 11 assists across 49 games.

Before beginning his pro career with the Sound Tigers, Carpenter played four seasons at Boston University, serving as an alternate captain in 2017-18, and contributed to the team's NCAA Hockey East championship. He went on to become Boston University's captain one season later.

McLaughlin, a Hinsdale, Ill. native, comes to the Everblades after spending his first pro season with the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights. There, he logged two goals and an assist throughout 28 games.

Prior to joining the professional rankings, Jake was a student athlete at UMass, playing hockey with the Minutemen from 2016 through 2020. McLaughlin registered 10 goals and 32 assists during his 138-game collegiate career.

