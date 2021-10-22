Stingrays Name Captains for 2021-22 Season

October 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced their captains for the 2021-22 season on Friday, one day ahead of the season opener.

"These four guys we named captain are well experienced in professional hockey," said Head Coach Ryan Blair. "These guys have over 2,000 pro hockey games between the four of them. We want our younger players to lean on our captains. They're in this position for a reason."

Andrew Cherniwchan retains his captaincy and will wear a "C" for the Rays for the third straight year. The 11-year veteran forward has spent part of 10 seasons in the Lowcountry, including full seasons the last three years. The native of Hinton, AB ranks 3rd all time in points (269) and goals (125), 7th in assists (144), and 6th in total games played (344).

Forward Justin Florek was named an alternate captain for the second consecutive season for the Stingrays. The Marquette, MI native is an 11-year pro and first joined his collegiate and pro teammate, Cherniwchan, on the Stingrays last season. Florek played in 65 games last year, posting 41 total points (19 goals, 22 assists).

Ben Holmstrom is a first year Stingray, but a 13 year veteran himself. Previous leadership includes being a three-year captain for UMass-Lowell during his college years, a three-term captain with the AHL's Adirondack Phantoms, four years as the captain with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, and one year as an alternate captain with the Charlotte Checkers. Holmstrom's playing experience also includes seven NHL games for the Philadelphia Flyers during the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons.

Macoy Erkamps was named an alternate captain for the first time in his professional career. The blueliner is beginning his sixth professional hockey season after spending time split in between teams in the AHL and the ECHL. During junior hockey with the Brandon Wheat Kings, Erkamps was named captain and helped lead the team to a WHL Championship during the 2015-16 season. The 26-year-old spent 31 games with the Rays last season and was signed to an AHL contract with the Bears this offseason.

The Stingrays open the 2021-22 season on October 23 in North Charleston against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 6:05 p.m.

Single game tickets for all your Stingrays home games for the upcoming 2021-22 home season are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.