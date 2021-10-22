NHL Connections Run Deep on Stingrays Roster

October 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - Every hockey player dreams of reaching the NHL one day, and while players on the Stingrays are working towards that dream, four have family connections to help guide them.

Nate Pionk's older brother, Neal, is a defenseman who joined the New York Rangers for 101 games from 2017-19. During the summer of 2019, Neal signed on with the Winnipeg Jets and has been with them ever since, appearing in 129 games. In addition, Nate's dad, Scott, spent seven years coaching in the USHL during the 1990's with the Omaha Lancers and Waterloo Black Hawks. One of his other brothers, Joe, is currently the equipment manager for the Colorado Eagles.

Jordan Subban might have one of the most notable last names in hockey with both of his brothers associated with NHL organizations. His oldest brother, P.K., currently plays for the New Jerseys Devils, and has made stops in Montreal and Nashville along his 13-year career. Malcolm, his other brother, is currently with the Chicago Blackhawks organization in his 9th NHL season as a goaltender. The netminder has also played for the Boston Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights organizations, playing 210 games between the pipes.

Victor Hadfield shares a name with his NHL hero and grandfather, Vic Hadfield. Vic played 16 seasons in the NHL, predominantly during his 13 years with the New York Rangers where he was a three-time captain. He finished his career with the Pittsburgh Penguins for three seasons. Although he's a defenseman, Victor plays very similar to Vic, a forward. The blueliner plays defensively, but has the ability to jump into the rush and create plays on the attack as well. Victor spent time as a forward his final season with the Barrie Colts, producing the majority of his points.

Lawton Courtnall has the deepest connection to the NHL and hockey alone out of anybody on the Stingrays. The forward's dad, Russ, played in 1,029 games over 16 seasons split between the Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadiens, Minnesota/Dallas North Stars, Vancouver Canucks, New York Rangers, and Los Angeles Kings. Russ' brother, Geoff, spent 17 seasons between the Boston Bruins, Edmonton Oilers, Washington Capitals, St. Louis Blues, and Vancouver Canucks, appearing in 1,049 games. Lawton isn't the only Courtnall to don the red, blue, and grey. His cousin, Justin, spent 44 games with the Stingrays during the 2012-13 season.

The Stingrays open the 2021-22 season on October 23 in North Charleston against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 6:05 p.m.

Single game tickets for all your Stingrays home games for the upcoming 2021-22 home season are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

