Growlers Tame the Lions 3-1

The Growlers started their second game of the 2021-22 season the same way they started their first, by scoring the first goal. Growlers rookie Orrin Centazzo capitalized on a wrap-around play to slide the puck past the Lions' starting goalie, Philippe Desrosiers.

Keith Petruzzelli made his first appearance in a Growlers net and shut the door in the first and second periods of play. The squad from Newfoundland their second goal of the night with one minute left in the second period after Todd Burgess snapped the puck into an open Lions net on a quick 2-on-1 rush.

The Lions found the net and finally solved Petruzzelli 5 minutes and 57 seconds into the third period when Arsen Khisamutdinov earned his first goal of the season off a partial breakaway. The Growlers would withstand a late period push by the Lions and Growlers veteran Zach O'Brien added an empty-net goal to secure the 3-1 victory.

Quick Hits

Keith Petruzzelli recorded 35 saves in his first Growlers win.

For the first time in Growlers history, they have started a season 2-0

The three stars were 3 - A. Khisamutdinov (TR), 2 - T. Burgess (NFL), and 1 - K. Petruzzelli (NFL)

