Bird, Langan Get Call-Up to Syracuse Crunch

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forwards Tyler Bird and Tristin Langan have each signed a Professional Try-Out with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League. Both the Solar Bears and Crunch are affiliates of the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

Bird, 25, has 52 points (23g-29a) in 144 career ECHL games with Orlando, Greenville, Reading and Wheeling. He previously signed a PTO with Syracuse in February of 2020 and collected two assists in five games with the Crunch.

Langan, 22, has 100 points (41g-59a) in 117 career ECHL games, all with the Solar Bears. He previously has skated in nine AHL games with the San Jose Barracuda, picking up an assist.

The Solar Bears open their 10th season of ECHL hockey on Saturday, October 23 when they host the Atlanta Gladiators at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

