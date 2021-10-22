Iowa Heartlanders First Game Is Near Perfect, 7-4 Win

Coralville, Iowa - Ryan Kuffner scored the first goal in Iowa Heartlanders history 25 seconds into the game and the Heartlanders never looked back, swamping Kansas City in a 7-4 win Friday, the first game ever at Xtream Arena.

Billy Constantinou added two and Kris Bennett also scored two, both the first goals of each player's career.

The physical contest saw more than 50 combined penalty minutes.

Hunter Jones earned his first ECHL win and outdueled Angus Redmond, who allowed six goals in defeat.

The Heartlanders are home three times next week, starting Wednesday vs. Wheeling Nailers at 7:00 p.m. Iowa then hosts the Toledo Walleye on Friday, October 29 and Saturday, October 30 at Xtream Arena. Season ticket memberships, group tickets, mini-plans and flex vouchers are available for the Heartlanders inaugural season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

