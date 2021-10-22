Nailers Announce 2021-22 Broadcast Network

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced their broadcast network for the 2021-22 season. Games will once again be aired on television, radio, and online.

For the second straight season, WTOV9's MeTV will be the exclusive television home for Nailers Hockey. All 36 home games will be televised on MeTV, and the Nailers have added new camera angles, as well as new microphones to help deliver an even more exciting visual product.

iHeartRadio returns as the team's radio partners, but the games will have a new home this season. Fox Sports Wheeling (1400 AM) will air the majority of the games in 2021-22, in addition to the Wheeling Nailers Power Hour, which is held at the 19th Hole every Tuesday night from 6-7. In addition to being able to listen on the radio, fans will also be able to tune in at FoxSports1400Wheeling.com and on the iHeartRadio app.

FloHockey is also back in the fold as the official streaming provider of the ECHL. Every game in the League will be available on FloHockey.TV both live and on-demand for its subscribers, and it will also feature original content, interviews, and analysis.

DJ Abisalih puts on the headset for his 11th season as the Voice of the Nailers, and will be calling the action for every game. Isaac Basinger returns for his second season as the team's color commentator for all home games and select road games, and will also be the host of the new pregame show at home games on the jumbotron in WesBanco Arena.

The Wheeling Nailers will begin the team's 30th season in Fort Wayne on October 23rd, before the team plays its home opener against the Komets on Saturday, November 6th at 7:10. Season memberships are available, and fans can get more information by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

